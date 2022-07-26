Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Tracking Wednesday's cold front

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will be building Tuesday evening as the low drops to 70, with scattered showers developing by daybreak as the next cold front heads our way.

The front will cross our area on Wednesday.

Instability levels are quite low with this system. We expect scattered showers Wednesday with isolated thunder.  Rain chance is running at 30 percent.

The high for Wednesday is 84.

We also have chances for a wet morning rush Thursday before a dry air mass builds in for the weekend. 

The high Thursday is 81.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 2:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

