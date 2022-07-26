Chicago First Alert Weather: Tracking Wednesday's cold front

CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will be building Tuesday evening as the low drops to 70, with scattered showers developing by daybreak as the next cold front heads our way.

The front will cross our area on Wednesday.

Instability levels are quite low with this system. We expect scattered showers Wednesday with isolated thunder. Rain chance is running at 30 percent.

The high for Wednesday is 84.

We also have chances for a wet morning rush Thursday before a dry air mass builds in for the weekend.

The high Thursday is 81.