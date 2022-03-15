Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: temperatures well above average tomorrow, showers later this week

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog near the lake. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Partly cloudy and much warmer for Wednesday. A strong south wind will boost highs into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That's more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

A front will slide through the area on Thursday allowing for a chance for showers. Highs will be near 60 degrees, with cooler temperatures near the lake.

Shower chances continue Friday with highs cooler in the mid-40s. Rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch in most locations.

Near 50 degrees and partly cloudy for Saturday, then near 60 degrees on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of lake fog. Low 38°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 68°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High 60°

