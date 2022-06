Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures near 100 degrees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another hot day with higher humidity.

Tuesday's temperatures will be near 100 degrees with higher humidity. Feels like temperatures will reach over 100 degrees.

Even hotter today in Chicago! High of 99° with feels like temperatures of 100-105° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tLCOt30O24 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) June 21, 2022

There is a chance for thunderstorms at night.

Temperatures drop to the 80s on Wednesday.