Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures and humidity rising through next week

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds linger
Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds linger 01:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat and humidity will be on the rise through the weekend and into next week. 

The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the eastern half of the country to have above average temperatures next week. Fall begins Thursday, September 22 at 8:03pm.

Nothing impressive as far as organized storm chances. 

TONIGHT: CLEAR & COOL. PATCHY FOG INLAND. LOW 56.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOL BREEZE OFF THE LAKE LATER IN THE DAY.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 82.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 3:25 PM

