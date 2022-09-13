Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures and humidity rising through next week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat and humidity will be on the rise through the weekend and into next week.
The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the eastern half of the country to have above average temperatures next week. Fall begins Thursday, September 22 at 8:03pm.
Nothing impressive as far as organized storm chances.
TONIGHT: CLEAR & COOL. PATCHY FOG INLAND. LOW 56.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOL BREEZE OFF THE LAKE LATER IN THE DAY.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 82.
