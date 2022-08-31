Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm conditions ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and nice tonight with low in the low to mid 60s. Upper 50s overnight in the western suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots in southern Cook County could make it to 90 degrees. A bit hotter on Friday with highs near 90 degrees in several locations.

A front will move into the area on Saturday allowing for a shower or thunderstorm.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and highs in the low 80s for Labor Day through Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 66°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89°

