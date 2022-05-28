Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, slight chance of shower later in the day

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be a mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the middle to upper 70s, cooler by the lake. Winds lighten up after a breezy Friday. They'll be southerly at 10, gusting to15. There is a slight chance for a shower Saturday afternoon/night. 

We'll see mostly sunny conditions on Sunday with an isolated sprinkle in the afternoon to the North. Much warmer, and breezy, in the mid-80s.

Memorial Day will be sunny, breezy, and warm. We're looking at a high near 90.   

A bit warmer Tuesday with some showers and storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A cold front brings showers during the day Wednesday, possibly thunderstorms, followed by more typical temps at the end of the week.

Stats

Normals- 75/55

Friday- 64 overnight but we fell to the mid and upper 50s by midday

Today- High of 77

Sunrise- 5:21am

Forecast

Today- Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny and warmer, high of 77 but cooler by the lake. Isolated shower possible this afternoon and evening.

Tonight- partly cloudy, slight shower chance. Low of 64.

Sunday- mostly sunny, breezy, with an isolated sprinkle in the afternoon, high of 86.

Memorial Day- Sunny, breezy and 90.

