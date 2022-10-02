Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, pleasant start to the week

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, pleasant start to the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, pleasant start to the week 02:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions in the Chicago area will remain sunny and pleasant before a temperatures roller coaster arrives Wednesday through the weekend. 

Sunday night will be clear with low temperatures reaching 51 degrees. 

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-49.png

Monday brings sunny skies and a high temperature of 68 degrees. 

Expect a slow warmup through Wednesday. Then temperatures drop for the end of the week. 

high-temperatures-pm-23.png
low-temperatures-2.png
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-21.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 5:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.