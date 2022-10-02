Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, pleasant start to the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions in the Chicago area will remain sunny and pleasant before a temperatures roller coaster arrives Wednesday through the weekend.
Sunday night will be clear with low temperatures reaching 51 degrees.
Monday brings sunny skies and a high temperature of 68 degrees.
Expect a slow warmup through Wednesday. Then temperatures drop for the end of the week.
