Chicago First Alert Weather: sunny, mild day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A few sunny days are ahead of the next round of snow.
Tuesday's temperatures will be in the low 40s with sunny skies and chilly breezes.
Wednesday will see similar conditions.
Quiet and dry through Thursday. Mainly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow develops after dark and continues overnight.
The chance for snow lingers into Friday, mainly in the morning. Once the snow wraps up, quiet weather takes shape for the weekend.
