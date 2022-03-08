Chicago First Alert Weather: sunny, mild day ahead

Watch CBS News

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Sunny, Mild Day Ahead 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A few sunny days are ahead of the next round of snow.

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the low 40s with sunny skies and chilly breezes.

Wednesday will see similar conditions.

Quiet and dry through Thursday. Mainly cloudy skies as highs reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow develops after dark and continues overnight.

The chance for snow lingers into Friday, mainly in the morning. Once the snow wraps up, quiet weather takes shape for the weekend.

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

March 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

