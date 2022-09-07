Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, clear skies

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nothing but sunshine this afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a strong ridge of high pressure parks across our region, skies will be clear and temperatures will be warm to close the workweek.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some patchy fog may drop visibility well inland overnight.

The high drifts away this weekend allowing rain to return. First chance arrives Saturday evening.

The disturbance will be cut off from the jet stream, allowing rain to linger Sunday & Monday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, patchy fog inland. Low 62.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 83.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 85.