Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and seasonably warm

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Overview

If you liked yesterday, today will be another great Chicago day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. 

A few more clouds for tomorrow but another outstanding day. 

There's a chance of rain Thursday as a cold front comes through. Cooler Friday.

Stats

Normal high- 82

Yesterday- 85

Today- 82

Sunrise- 6:08am

Forecast

Today: Sunny skies and a high of 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy and 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 84

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 6:05 AM

