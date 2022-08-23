Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and seasonably warm
Overview
If you liked yesterday, today will be another great Chicago day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
A few more clouds for tomorrow but another outstanding day.
There's a chance of rain Thursday as a cold front comes through. Cooler Friday.
Stats
Normal high- 82
Yesterday- 85
Today- 82
Sunrise- 6:08am
Forecast
Today: Sunny skies and a high of 82
Tonight: Partly cloudy and 64
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 84
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.