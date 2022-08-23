Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and seasonably warm

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and pleasant day ahead

Overview

If you liked yesterday, today will be another great Chicago day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

A few more clouds for tomorrow but another outstanding day.

There's a chance of rain Thursday as a cold front comes through. Cooler Friday.

Stats

Normal high- 82

Yesterday- 85

Today- 82

Sunrise- 6:08am

Forecast

Today: Sunny skies and a high of 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy and 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 84