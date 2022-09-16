Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and dry weekend, possible storm on Saturday night

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps fall into the 60s by evening

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps fall into the 60s by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warm, southwesterly flow will bring temperatures into the 80s this weekend.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, high pressure keeps things dry Saturday. On Sunday, the high drifts away and the next system moves into our area.

Sunday will feature a few scattered showers in the morning, then a break much of the day. Stronger storms will move into Illinois Sunday night.

Heaviest storm activity is expected to focus on the Quad Cities. Storm Prediction Center gives us an isolated chance for severe weather Sunday night.

Staying warm until the very end of the summer season. Fall begins Thursday and with that comes a cold front.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild Low 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High 86. Southwest winds 10-20 with gusts of up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning shower chance. High 83. A stronger storm threat at night.

