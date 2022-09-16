Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and dry weekend, possible storm on Saturday night

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps fall into the 60s by evening
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps fall into the 60s by evening 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warm, southwesterly flow will bring temperatures into the 80s this weekend. 

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, high pressure keeps things dry Saturday. On Sunday, the high drifts away and the next system moves into our area. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Sunday will feature a few scattered showers in the morning, then a break much of the day. Stronger storms will move into Illinois Sunday night. 

mkay-fronts-blend.png
CBS

Heaviest storm activity is expected to focus on the Quad Cities. Storm Prediction Center gives us an isolated chance for severe weather Sunday night.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

Staying warm until the very end of the summer season. Fall begins Thursday and with that comes a cold front.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild Low 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High 86. Southwest winds 10-20 with gusts of up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning shower chance. High 83. A stronger storm threat at night. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 2:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.