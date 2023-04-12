Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Fun in the sun

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Fire Weather Warning in effect
First Alert Weather: Fire Weather Warning in effect 02:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Keep the shades handy: Chicago has recorded the first 80 degree temp of the year. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, gusty winds will decrease a bit after sunset. Expect another clear, breezy and mild night in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s. A high of 81° in Chicago will be just one degree shy of tying the daily record high temperature.

A few degrees cooler on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. High of 78 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area late Saturday allowing for a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance for storms looks to be during the evening hours.

Windy and cooler starting Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Windy and low 50s on Monday as well. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies and breezy. Low 58°

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and warm. High 81°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 78°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 3:49 PM

