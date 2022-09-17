Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer conditions continue with a chance of storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather continues for the Chicago area. A few showers are possible overnight Saturday with a chance of storms late Sunday night.

Saturday night will bring a few showers. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday and a high temperature of 83 degrees. There is a chance of storms after sunday, mainly south of Interstate 80. Some may be strong to severe, but the threat is farther south.

Summer temperatures continue through Wednesday.

Fall officially arrives on Thursday and temperatures will drop right on cue.