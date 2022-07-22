Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chances overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak disturbance over Iowa could send a few rain sprinkles our way this evening. Otherwise, we have building storm chances overnight.

Thunderstorms and downpours may linger Saturday morning. Once they depart, heat and humidity will increase taking the "feels like" temperature to 100 degrees.

Storm chances return Saturday night into Sunday. These storms will feed off of the hot/humid air mass in place.

TONIGHT: GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS LATE. LOW 72.

SATURDAY: MORNING STORMS. THEN HOT & HUMID. HIGH 92.

SATURDAY NIGHT: STORMS RETURN. LOW 74.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 89.

