Chicago First Alert Weather: Steamy air ahead of scattered storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Steamy weather holds through Saturday night with lows in the 70s.

Shower and storm chances increase Sunday as the heat and humidity stays high. Temperatures will be back again in the 80s and 90s.

Rain chances linger into Monday before wrapping up early Tuesday. Cooler feel next week, highs in the 70s for a few days before a warmup.

SATURDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER OR STORM OVERNIGHT LOW: 78

SUNDAY: SCATTERED STORMS, HOT AND HUMID High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY. LOW: 74