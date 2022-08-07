Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Steamy air ahead of scattered storms

/ AP

Chicago First Alert Weather: Steamy air ahead of scattered storms
Chicago First Alert Weather: Steamy air ahead of scattered storms 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Steamy weather holds through Saturday night with lows in the 70s. 

Shower and storm chances increase Sunday as the heat and humidity stays high. Temperatures will be back again in the 80s and 90s. 

Rain chances linger into Monday before wrapping up early Tuesday. Cooler feel next week, highs in the 70s for a few days before a warmup. 

futurecast-with-panel-4km-adi.png

SATURDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER OR STORM OVERNIGHT LOW: 78

SUNDAY: SCATTERED STORMS, HOT AND HUMID High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY. LOW: 74

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-50.png

First published on August 7, 2022 / 12:13 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.