Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend showers possible, highs in the 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers are possible over the weekend, but otherwise expect a pleasant weekend in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. The best chance for rain will be late Saturday through Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s, but a wind off the lake will make for a cooler Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

CBS 2

CBS 2

Turning much hotter next week with highs in the low to mid-80s on Monday. Heat index values south of I-80 could approach 100 degrees Monday afternoon.

CBS 2

The hottest temperature, and highest humidity level, will occur on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. A high of 97 degrees in Chicago would be the hottest temperature since late August 2020. Heat index values on Tuesday could range from 100 degrees to 106 degrees.

CBS 2

CBS 2

A high of 95 degrees on Wednesday would tie the record high. Heat index values are expected to remain above 100 degrees for Wednesday afternoon.

Despite a front in the forecast for Wednesday night, highs will remain above average in the mid to upper 80s for the end of next week.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then partly cloudy skies overnight. Patchy fog by morning. Low 59°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. High 78°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the morning. High 73°