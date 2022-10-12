Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers Wednesday, cold front on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wet day is ahead as a cold front moves toward Chicago.

Showers and thunderstorms linger through the morning as Wednesday's temperatures reach the upper 60s. Storm chances decline throughout the day, but the best chance for showers in until 3 p.m.

The cold front crosses the Chicago area in the early afternoon, bringing 20 mile per hour winds.

Thursday's high will only reach the mid 50s with windy conditions.