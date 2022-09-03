Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers overnight before dry week ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers will linger in the Chicago area Saturday eveing and overnight into Sunday. Otherwise a comfortable and mostly dry week is ahead. 

Saturday night expect a few showers or isolated rumbles of thunder. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees. 

skycast-tonight-6.png
skycast-tomorrow.png

Sunday brings a chance of a few isolated showers. High temperatures will reach 78 degrees. 

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to start the week with high temepratures moving from the upper 70s on Labor Day to the mid 80s by Friday. 

high-temperatures-pm-17.png
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-14.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 4:41 PM

