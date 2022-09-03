Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers overnight before dry week ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers will linger in the Chicago area Saturday eveing and overnight into Sunday. Otherwise a comfortable and mostly dry week is ahead.

Saturday night expect a few showers or isolated rumbles of thunder. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees.

Sunday brings a chance of a few isolated showers. High temperatures will reach 78 degrees.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to start the week with high temepratures moving from the upper 70s on Labor Day to the mid 80s by Friday.