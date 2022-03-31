Chicago First Alert Weather: showers & flurries continue this evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An upper-level disturbance will keep light rain and snow showers around through this evening.

Finally gradual clearing begins overnight with sun expected for Friday.

Temperatures will run colder than normal next few days.

Our next rain-maker will take shape over the plains and head our way for Saturday, leaving our weekend half wet & half dry.

TONIGHT: SPRINKLES & FLURRIES SLOWLY TAPER OFF. LOW 29.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 47.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY. CHILLY. HIGH 45.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 52.