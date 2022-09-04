Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers end, then partly cloudy Labor Day

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will mostly wrap up in the Chicago area Sunday evening, though clouds may linger a bit longer. 

Sunday night will bring an end to the isolated showers, then partly cloudy skies. Expect a low temperature of 63 degrees.

skycast-tonight-7.png
daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-43.png

Labor Day will bring partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 77 degrees. 

Conditions will be dry for most of next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-15.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.