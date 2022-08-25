Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms Thursday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain returns. 

Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into the area. 

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued through Friday evening. Waves of over 5 feet with dangerous currents are expected. 

There will be a break from the rain on Friday and Saturday.

Highs move into the mid 80s by Sunday, with showers and storms expected Sunday and Monday.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 5:25 AM

