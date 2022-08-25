Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain returns.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into the area.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued through Friday evening. Waves of over 5 feet with dangerous currents are expected.

There will be a break from the rain on Friday and Saturday.

Highs move into the mid 80s by Sunday, with showers and storms expected Sunday and Monday.