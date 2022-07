Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and storms coming Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An unsettled few days are ahead with several rain chances through the weekend.

Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s with rain and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s

Scattered showers wrap up on Sunday.