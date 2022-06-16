Chicago First Alert Weather: Relief from the heat is on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and breezy tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Low to mid 60s in the western suburbs.

CBS

Sunny skies, dry and not as hot for Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

CBS

A northeast wind off the lake will make for a much cooler Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s, but only in the 60s near the lake.

CBS

Turning hotter again starting Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Mid 90s and more humid for early next week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Clear skies and breezy. Low 69°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 84°

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 72°