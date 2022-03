CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy day is ahead.

Temperatures have dropped and will only be in the mid 40s. Rain moves in by the afternoon and lingers through much of Friday night.

Quiet, chilly morning out there. Rain chances ramp throughout the day. Wet and windy afternoon across Chicago @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/F0gRqW36yN — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) March 18, 2022

Light rain may mix with snow Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday will be much nicer with high temperatures in the 60s for the first day of spring.