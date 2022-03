CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cold and blustery day is ahead.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Rain moves through in the morning with snow possibly mixing in.

It's STILL raining... Rain starts to taper off for the second half of the day with wet snow in the mix @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4hRlLMHdm4 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) March 31, 2022

Rain and wet snow linger into the afternoon.

Sunshine returns Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temperatures return to the 50s by the weekend.