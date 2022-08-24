Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain, possibly storms expected Thursday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances increase after 5 a.m. as a storm system approaches the areas from the west. Scattered showers are likely for the morning commute, then isolated showers and storms in the afternoon as a front moves through the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rainfall amounts for Thursday will be between a quarter and a half inch.

Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler for Friday behind the front. Highs in the upper 70s, but low 70s expected near the lake. Partly cloudy skies and low 80s for Saturday, upper 70s near the lake.

Scattered showers and storms return Sunday as a warm front moves into the area. A front arrives late Monday allowing for more scattered showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. High 83°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. High 77°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 2:24 PM

