Chicago First Alert Weather: Patchy showers in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy tonight with patchy showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s in most locations.

Numerous light showers are in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A breezy southwest wind will gust to 30 mph.

A rain and snow mix is in the forecast for Thursday night through Friday morning. Some accumulation of wet snow is possible, but mainly on grassy areas and for locations northwest of Chicago. Rainfall amounts through late Friday will be between a quarter to a third of an inch. Highs in the low 40s on Friday.

Chilly in the 40s on Saturday, the low 50s on Sunday. Milder with storm chances next workweek.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Patchy showers possible. Low: 39°

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with areas of light rain likely. High: 46°

FRIDAY:

Morning snow and rain, then patchy rain in the afternoon. High: 40°