Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Patchy showers in the evening

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy tonight with patchy showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s in most locations.   

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS 2
highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS 2

Numerous light showers are in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A breezy southwest wind will gust to 30 mph.  

thu-1pm.png
CBS 2

A rain and snow mix is in the forecast for Thursday night through Friday morning. Some accumulation of wet snow is possible, but mainly on grassy areas and for locations northwest of Chicago. Rainfall amounts through late Friday will be between a quarter to a third of an inch. Highs in the low 40s on Friday.  

fri-7am.png
CBS 2
3-day.png
CBS 2

Chilly in the 40s on Saturday, the low 50s on Sunday. Milder with storm chances next workweek.

7-day.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Patchy showers possible. Low: 39°

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with areas of light rain likely. High: 46°

FRIDAY: 

Morning snow and rain, then patchy rain in the afternoon. High: 40°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 6, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.