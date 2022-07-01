Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing shower in the evening, temps low 60s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A passing sprinkle or shower this evening, then partly cloudy by midnight. Some clearing skies overnight, along with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday.

Very humid and warmer Monday, with highs in the upper 80s. Afternoon and evening showers are likely. A few storms will also be possible for July 4th.

Scattered rain chances continue for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: An evening shower, then clearing skies overnight. Areas of fog by morning. Low 66°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86°

MONDAY-JULY 4TH: Scattered showers and storms. High 88°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 4:51 PM

