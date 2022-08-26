Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy skies

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A nice couple of days are ahead before rain returns.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 70s.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Friday night. High waves of up to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. 

Temperatures climb to the low 80s on Saturday. 

Sunday brings a slight chance of afternoon storms, but the better chance is on Monday.  

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 5:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

