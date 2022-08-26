Chicago First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy skies
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A nice couple of days are ahead before rain returns.
Friday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 70s.
A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Friday night. High waves of up to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected.
Temperatures climb to the low 80s on Saturday.
Sunday brings a slight chance of afternoon storms, but the better chance is on Monday.
