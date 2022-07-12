Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice and sunny day ahead

CBS

Overview

Good morning! A beautiful day ahead, after sun, rain, and thunderstorms on Monday. A cold front went through and helped clear out our skies. Today, like Monday, will see a normal temperature for July 12. Northwest winds and sunshine today.

Mostly clear tonight. Wednesday brings some sunshine with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Expect a NNE wind on Wednesday and cooler temperatures.

Stats

Normal Temps- 85/67

Monday's High- 85

Today's High- 85

Sunrise- 5:27am

Forecast

Today: Sunny and 85. A NW wind of 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 67.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a stray afternoon shower. High of 78. NNE wind 10-15.