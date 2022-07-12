Chicago First Alert Weather: Nice and sunny day ahead
Overview
Good morning! A beautiful day ahead, after sun, rain, and thunderstorms on Monday. A cold front went through and helped clear out our skies. Today, like Monday, will see a normal temperature for July 12. Northwest winds and sunshine today.
Mostly clear tonight. Wednesday brings some sunshine with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Expect a NNE wind on Wednesday and cooler temperatures.
Stats
Normal Temps- 85/67
Monday's High- 85
Today's High- 85
Sunrise- 5:27am
Forecast
Today: Sunny and 85. A NW wind of 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 67.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, a stray afternoon shower. High of 78. NNE wind 10-15.
