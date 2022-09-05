Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be some clearing Monday evening, but expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight.

Some patchy fog is possible.

Lows Monday night will range from upper 50s in the western suburbs, to upper 60s in Chicago.

For Tuesday, morning clouds then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s, but only in the mid 70s near the lake.

More sunshine and warming temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A front moves closer to the area by Saturday, allowing for a chance for showers late Saturday and then scattered showers for Sunday. It will be cooler on Sunday and Monday next week with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Low 67°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. High 78°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 80°