Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, highs in the mid-40s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s.

Warmer on Sunday with temperatures that'll reach the upper 50s along the lake it'll be a little cooler with a breeze coming off the water. By Sunday evening there's a chance of a shower, much warmer as we head into the new week with highs in the 60s on Monday and low 70s by Tuesday.

Normal high: 56°

Fridays high: 41°

Today: 44° expected

Sunrise: 6:21am

Forecast

Today: mostly cloudy skies with a high of 44.

Tonight: Clearing skies with a low of 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 58, cooler lakeside.

A warmer but wet week ahead. Monday's high is 66° and we're headed for a high of 70 on Tuesday. Showers and storms possible. The Sox home opener is Tuesday at 3:10 p.m.