Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy Friday, isolated showers and storms late

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beautiful evening was in store Thursday with temperatures in the 60s with increasing high clouds.

Partly cloudy skies follow overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy for Friday with highs in the low 70s. Isolated showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Saturday with a chance for showers in the afternoon, and then scattered areas of showers and storms for Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Widely scattered showers are expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be much hotter next week with highs in the low 80s on Monday, but low to mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms late in the day. High 72°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. A chance for showers in the afternoon, then scattered showers and storms in the evening. High 77°

