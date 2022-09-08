Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly clear skies Wednesday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday night with lows ranging from mid 50s in the suburbs to low to mid-60s in the city.

Pockets of fog will be possible, but mainly for areas south of I-80.

Sunny skies and beautiful for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s. A weak lake breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 70s near the lakeshore.

Sunny and warmer for Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s for Saturday. Shower chances increase late in the day, but become for scattered after sunset.

Showers will be likely throughout the day Sunday as a front slowly moves through the area.

Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the low 70s, including at noon for the Bears kickoff.

The best chance for rain on Monday will be before noon. Cooler on Monday with highs only in the upper 60s.

Rainfall amounts through Monday could exceed an inch and a half in many spots. A drier weather pattern returns by the middle of next week, along with warming temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low 61°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High 83°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 85°

