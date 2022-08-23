Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Good day sunshine
Chicago First Alert Weather: Good day sunshine 02:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows near 64.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

For Wednesday, it will mostly be sunny with a high of 84.

A few showers return on Thursday, but otherwise it should remain sunny and warm through the weekend. Rain chances climb again on Sunday.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 2:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.