Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows near 64.
For Wednesday, it will mostly be sunny with a high of 84.
A few showers return on Thursday, but otherwise it should remain sunny and warm through the weekend. Rain chances climb again on Sunday.
