Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain and colder temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light to moderate showers continue tonight with temperatures falling to the mid to upper 30s by morning.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon says a rain and wet snow mix is in the forecast for Thursday morning.

Flurries and light rain chances for Thursday afternoon with temperatures twenty degrees colder than highs on Wednesday. Breezy with highs will be in the low 40s.

Clearing skies for Friday morning, with a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A rain and snow mix is possible for Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Low 50s and partly cloudy for Sunday. Shower chances return Tuesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers likely. Breezy and turning colder. Low: 38°

THURSDAY: A mix of wet snow and rain in the morning, then light rain and flurries in the afternoon. High: 40°

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy and cool. High: 47°

