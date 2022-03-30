Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain and colder temps

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago



CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light to moderate showers continue tonight with temperatures falling to the mid to upper 30s by morning.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon says a rain and wet snow mix is in the forecast for Thursday morning. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Flurries and light rain chances for Thursday afternoon with temperatures twenty degrees colder than highs on Wednesday. Breezy with highs will be in the low 40s.

thu-7am.png
CBS

Clearing skies for Friday morning, with a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

thu-4pm.png
CBS

A rain and snow mix is possible for Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Low 50s and partly cloudy for Sunday. Shower chances return Tuesday of next week.

3-day.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Scattered showers likely. Breezy and turning colder. Low: 38°

THURSDAY: A mix of wet snow and rain in the morning, then light rain and flurries in the afternoon. High: 40°

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy and cool. High: 47°

7-day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

