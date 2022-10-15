Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: More fall-like weekend weather ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday brings more fall-like weather, but chilly temperatures will arrive on Monday. 

Sunshine all week will help temperatures climb each day after that. 

Expect Saturday evening to be mostly clear with a low temperature of 41 degrees. 

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-52.png
highs-tomorrow-adi-35.png

Sunday brings increasing clouds and a high temperature of 55 degrees. 

Monday and Tuesday will be breezy and much colder. Then conditions get sunny and warmer each day next week. 

high-temperatures-pm-25.png
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-24.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.