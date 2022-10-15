Chicago First Alert Weather: More fall-like weekend weather ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday brings more fall-like weather, but chilly temperatures will arrive on Monday.
Sunshine all week will help temperatures climb each day after that.
Expect Saturday evening to be mostly clear with a low temperature of 41 degrees.
Sunday brings increasing clouds and a high temperature of 55 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will be breezy and much colder. Then conditions get sunny and warmer each day next week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.