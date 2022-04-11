Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Spring-like temperatures continue for several days.

Feeling very nice outside! Temps start in the 50s/60s @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xGlTeopjS2 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 11, 2022

Monday's high temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday with a chance for showers.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday with the threat of damaging wind, hail and tornadoes possible. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to track the upcoming storms.