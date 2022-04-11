Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures Monday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Spring-like temperatures continue for several days.
Monday's high temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday with a chance for showers.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday with the threat of damaging wind, hail and tornadoes possible. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to track the upcoming storms.
