Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Spring-like temperatures continue for several days.

Monday's high temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. 

Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Tuesday with a chance for showers.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday with the threat of damaging wind, hail and tornadoes possible. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to track the upcoming storms. 

