Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue, morning drizzle chances

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mild March conditions continue Tuesday. 

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 40s by the lake .Patchy spots of drizzle are possible throughout the morning. 

A big warmup arrives Wednesday with temperatures near 70 degrees. 

The milder weather continues through Thursday before a cool down on Friday.   

Showers develop late Thursday into Friday but clear out for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday temperatures trend warmer back into the 50s and 60s.   

