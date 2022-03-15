Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue, morning drizzle chances
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mild March conditions continue Tuesday.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 40s by the lake .Patchy spots of drizzle are possible throughout the morning.
A big warmup arrives Wednesday with temperatures near 70 degrees.
The milder weather continues through Thursday before a cool down on Friday.
Showers develop late Thursday into Friday but clear out for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday temperatures trend warmer back into the 50s and 60s.
