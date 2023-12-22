Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild and wet weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gloomy and mild this weekend.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, steady rain has arrived and will stay in place into Friday night.
Leftover drizzle and fog on both Saturday and Sunday.
Breezy and wet for Christmas Day with our next system.
Temperatures are running a good 20 degrees above average for the holiday.
TONIGHT: RAIN & FOG. LOW 44.
SATURDAY: DRIZZLE & FOG. HIGH 50.
SUNDAY: DRIZZLE & FOG. HIGH 56.
CHRISTMAS DAY: BREEZY & WET. RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 53.
