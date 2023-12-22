Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild and wet weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gloomy and mild this weekend.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, steady rain has arrived and will stay in place into Friday night.

CBS

Leftover drizzle and fog on both Saturday and Sunday.

CBS

CBS

CBS

Breezy and wet for Christmas Day with our next system.

CBS

Temperatures are running a good 20 degrees above average for the holiday.

TONIGHT: RAIN & FOG. LOW 44.

SATURDAY: DRIZZLE & FOG. HIGH 50.

SUNDAY: DRIZZLE & FOG. HIGH 56.

CHRISTMAS DAY: BREEZY & WET. RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 53.

CBS