Chicago First Alert Weather: Lows in the upper 30s in the evening, possible rain overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy areas of rain possible overnight into Friday morning.

Rain chances increase Friday afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches the area from the southwest. Widespread showers are likely for the Friday afternoon and evening commute. Highs on Friday will be much colder than the last couple of days in the low 40s.

Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch. Patchy rain lingers into Saturday, especially during the morning hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine returns Sunday for the first day of Spring. Highs will be around 60 degrees. Mid 60s for Monday, then cooler and wetter for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers overnight. Low 40°

FRIDAY:

Wet, windy and colder. A 100% chance of rain in the afternoon. Northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30 mph. High 42°

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. High 44°

