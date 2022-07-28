Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Less humid trend

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drier air has moved in behind the cold front Thursday.

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night with fair weather clouds at times this weekend.

The low for Thursday night is 62. The high for Friday is 79 with mostly sunny and less humid conditions.

Even though temperatures rise into the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, both days may feature cooler conditions lake side. The high for Saturday is 84, Sunday 87.

The next rain chance is Monday.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 3:36 PM

