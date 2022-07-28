Chicago First Alert Weather: Less humid trend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drier air has moved in behind the cold front Thursday.

Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night with fair weather clouds at times this weekend.

The low for Thursday night is 62. The high for Friday is 79 with mostly sunny and less humid conditions.

Even though temperatures rise into the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, both days may feature cooler conditions lake side. The high for Saturday is 84, Sunday 87.

The next rain chance is Monday.