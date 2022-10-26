Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll be cool tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and sunny
Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy and sunny 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, cool winds this afternoon will taper off with sunset as a ridge of high pressure edges closer to our area.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Clouds may increase through the day tomorrow.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

The seven-day forecast features a warming trend.

next-4-days.png
CBS

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 38.

THURSDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 57.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 58.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 3:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.