Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll be cool tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, cool winds this afternoon will taper off with sunset as a ridge of high pressure edges closer to our area.
Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Clouds may increase through the day tomorrow.
The seven-day forecast features a warming trend.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 38.
THURSDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 57.
FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 58.
