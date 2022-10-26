Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll be cool tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, cool winds this afternoon will taper off with sunset as a ridge of high pressure edges closer to our area.

Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Clouds may increase through the day tomorrow.

The seven-day forecast features a warming trend.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 38.

THURSDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 57.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 58.

