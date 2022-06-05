Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds, isolated shower possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds this evening with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will be recorded around midnight in the mid-60s, then increase to the low 70s by daybreak Monday.

Scattered showers for Monday morning, then numerous showers and storms for the afternoon. A few heavy downpours will be possible. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch in some spots. High in the low to mid-70s.

Partly cloudy and cooler for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with low 60s near the lake.

Another round of showers is expected for Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers possible. Low 65°

MONDAY:

Cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. High 74°

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and cooler. High 70°

