Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds, isolated shower possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds this evening with a chance for an isolated shower. Lows will be recorded around midnight in the mid-60s, then increase to the low 70s by daybreak Monday.
Scattered showers for Monday morning, then numerous showers and storms for the afternoon. A few heavy downpours will be possible. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch in some spots. High in the low to mid-70s.
Partly cloudy and cooler for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with low 60s near the lake.
Another round of showers is expected for Wednesday.
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy skies. A few showers possible. Low 65°
MONDAY:
Cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. High 74°
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy and cooler. High 70°
