Chicago First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds continue to increase from the west Monday evening, ahead of an area of low pressure that will pass overhead by Tuesday morning.

CBS 2

Areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible after midnight through Tuesday mid-morning. Lows Monday night are in the low 30s.

CBS 2

Some sunshine mixed with clouds are coming on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

CBS 2

That is nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Low 40s continue into Wednesday.

Thursday will be an active day with rain in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be colder in the mid to upper 30s. Flurries will be possible into Friday, with lake effect snow for northwest Indiana.

CBS 2

It will be mainly dry this weekend with highs in the 30s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday.

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a chance for sprinkles or drizzle. Low 34°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles. High 41°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 43°