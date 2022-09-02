Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot Friday and storm chances Saturday afternoon

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather ahead for Labor Day weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm weather ahead for Labor Day weekend 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The increasing clouds tonight will make for a warmer night in the upper 60s and low 70s.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Partly cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

A front moves through the area on Saturday, allowing for a chance for showers and storms.

The best chance for rain on Saturday will be between 2pm and 7pm. Turning breezy and cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, but only in the low 70s near the lake. High waves and dangerous swimming conditions will be possible this weekend due to a northeast breeze off the lake.

sat-pm-storm.png
CBS
beach-issues.png
CBS

Labor Day Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

3-day-large.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder. Low 69°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 89°

SATURDAY: A 30% chance for showers or storms in the afternoon. High 86°

7-day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.