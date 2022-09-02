Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot Friday and storm chances Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The increasing clouds tonight will make for a warmer night in the upper 60s and low 70s.

CBS

Partly cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

CBS

A front moves through the area on Saturday, allowing for a chance for showers and storms.

The best chance for rain on Saturday will be between 2pm and 7pm. Turning breezy and cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, but only in the low 70s near the lake. High waves and dangerous swimming conditions will be possible this weekend due to a northeast breeze off the lake.

CBS

CBS

Labor Day Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

CBS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder. Low 69°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 89°

SATURDAY: A 30% chance for showers or storms in the afternoon. High 86°

CBS