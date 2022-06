Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot but less humid

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be another hot day, but not as humid.

Thursday's highs will be in the high 80s and low 90s.

By Friday, temperatures drop to the 80s for a more comfortable Father's Day weekend.

Saturday in the 70s and warmer Sunday in the 80s.