Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the 20s, snow returns late Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dry and quiet through tonight with lows falling into the lower 20s.

Our next system brings clouds tomorrow with late day snow chances. Best accumulations happen overnight Thursday into Friday, especially for areas south of I-80.

Snow amounts could range from a dusting to 2" (isolated 3") tapering off by midday Friday. Hardly anything expected near the Wisconsin line since the main snow line tracks well south of us.

The Arctic front creates a blustery northwest wind flow for Friday & Saturday. Saturday morning wind chills to -10! Bitter cold for the river & parade festivities.

A milder, southwest flow begins on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 22.

THURSDAY: Late day snow showers. High 32.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Light snow likely. Low 23.

FRIDAY: Chilly wind. Snow tapers off in the morning. High 35.