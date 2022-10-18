Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty days this week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, northwest flow continues Tuesday afternoon keeping the "feels like" temp in the 30s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect lake enhanced rain and snow showers for southwest lower Michigan and parts of northwest Indiana.
Sun returns Wednesday with a warmup as we reach for the weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 32.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 48.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55.
