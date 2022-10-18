Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty days this week

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the coat handy
Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the coat handy 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, northwest flow continues Tuesday afternoon keeping the "feels like" temp in the 30s. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, expect lake enhanced rain and snow showers for southwest lower Michigan and parts of northwest Indiana. 

Sun returns Wednesday with a warmup as we reach for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 32.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 48.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. 

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 1:36 PM

