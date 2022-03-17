Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for a cool change

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another mild day with possible showers during the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a cold front moving through northeast Illinois.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will allow the winds to turn northeasterly There will be chilly air parking overhead through Saturday.

Few showers for Thursday. Rain arrives Friday afternoon and through the evening as low pressure tracks across central Illinois. Leftover showers will be around on Saturday with a few sloppy snowflakes mixed in during the morning hours.

Spring begins Sunday at 10:33 a.m. Forecast is sunny and warmer than normal to kick off the season.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. A chance of a shower. Low 40.

FRIDAY: Wet and windy. High 42.

SATURDAY: Rain showers. High 44.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 60.

Here it comes... cold front opens the door for a chilly lakebreeze + rain. Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday. @cbschicago #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Pd9yjJfM41 — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) March 17, 2022